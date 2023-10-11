Argyle Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,874,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,400,000 after purchasing an additional 296,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after purchasing an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,934,332. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

