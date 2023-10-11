Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 375,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

