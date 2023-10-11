Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $387,038,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Stock Down 0.5 %

WAT stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.34. 50,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.80 and its 200 day moving average is $277.67. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $248.18 and a twelve month high of $353.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.78.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

