Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FISV stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

