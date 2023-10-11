Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $27.49. 1,278,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,048. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.