Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,675 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.5% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.00. 670,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,955. The firm has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.71 and a 1-year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.