Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,453 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.3% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Intel by 43.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 11.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $155,319,000 after buying an additional 483,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 27.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Intel Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.51. 7,027,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,291,969. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

