Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,092 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

Comcast stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.39. 4,854,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,543,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

