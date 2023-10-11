Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 666 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after buying an additional 16,727,671 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,761,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $89,142,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $70,236,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.4 %

DD traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 587,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,886. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.78. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.73.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

