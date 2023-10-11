Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,800 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 331,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 506,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,031 shares of company stock worth $13,970,865 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $17.08. 2,728,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,302,229. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

