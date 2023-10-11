Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period.

Kennametal Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KMT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 121,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,446. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

Insider Activity at Kennametal

In related news, Director William J. Harvey sold 1,215 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,982.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,990.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

