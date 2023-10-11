Argyle Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 2.6% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,462,000 after purchasing an additional 124,533 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,593 shares of company stock valued at $15,462,659. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MCK stock traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $449.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,332. The company has a 50 day moving average of $428.82 and a 200 day moving average of $403.29. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $454.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.25%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.