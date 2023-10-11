Argyle Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,075 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,378 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth $1,753,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in HP by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 210,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,047,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock valued at $388,367,025. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Up 0.3 %

HP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,393,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973,669. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

