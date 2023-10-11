Ari Mervis Purchases 250,000 Shares of Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR) Stock

Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR – Get Free Report) insider Ari Mervis acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$125,000.00 ($80,128.21).
Myer Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 708.94.
Myer Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Myer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.
About Myer
Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of offline and online department stores under the Myer brand name in Australia. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, homewares, beauty products, travel products, electrical goods, toys, and gift products. The company also provides beauty, grooming, gift registry, clothes alteration, formal hire, and breast cancer screening services; and operates in-store cafés and restaurants.
