Artur Bergman Sells 17,500 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,140,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,035,651.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $332,150.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $320,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Artur Bergman sold 104 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $2,084.16.

On Monday, September 18th, Artur Bergman sold 20,828 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $419,059.36.

On Monday, September 11th, Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $511,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Artur Bergman sold 87,225 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,088,166.50.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Artur Bergman sold 17,605 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $325,868.55.

On Monday, July 31st, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $203,389.86.

On Monday, July 24th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $193,454.79.

On Monday, July 17th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $200,152.59.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSLY remained flat at $16.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,723,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,726. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.27. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $24.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.69 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 13,926.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 886.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

