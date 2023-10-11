ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 297.8% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to SEK 230 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.25.

Shares of ASAZY stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. 83,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,283. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.1084 dividend. This is a boost from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

