Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Holdings Lifted by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock remained flat at $55.82 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,443. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $59.83.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

