Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Down 9.8%

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.04 and last traded at $53.36. Approximately 149,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 646,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Axonics Stock Down 7.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axonics

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $920,699.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,782.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,944 shares of company stock worth $1,450,192. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Axonics by 0.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Featured Stories

