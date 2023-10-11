B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Up 377.8% in September

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 377.8% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RILYN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. 5,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,135. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $24.40.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile
b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.
