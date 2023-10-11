B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Up 377.8% in September

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 377.8% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RILYN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. 5,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,135. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 ( NASDAQ:RILYN Free Report ) by 10,487.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,950 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.