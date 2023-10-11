B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,929,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,601,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.56. The company had a trading volume of 230,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,135. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $364.08.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.