B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 188.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,449 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,725 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,839. The company has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

