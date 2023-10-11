B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $672,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 591.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,809. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.05 and a 200-day moving average of $221.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

