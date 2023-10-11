B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $862.14. 289,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,317. The company’s 50-day moving average is $853.05 and its 200 day moving average is $787.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

