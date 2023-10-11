B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $26.35 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 579,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 0.6% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $26,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,876,000 after buying an additional 27,699,624 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,882 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,302,000 after buying an additional 3,098,930 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,609,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,224 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,531,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,271 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $43.64. 566,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,493. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1336 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

