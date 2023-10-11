B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $35.42 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 634.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises 0.8% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $35,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AZO traded down $26.98 on Wednesday, hitting $2,550.60. The stock had a trading volume of 33,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,392. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,212.64 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,516.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,524.71. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $40.51 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

