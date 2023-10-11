B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,718 shares. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.58. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.