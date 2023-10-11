B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $86,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after acquiring an additional 956,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after acquiring an additional 825,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.69. The company had a trading volume of 228,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.