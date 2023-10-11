B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,350 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $11,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 840,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.48. 106,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,855. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

