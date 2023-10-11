Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $336.80

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 336.80 ($4.12) and traded as high as GBX 401.60 ($4.92). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 399 ($4.88), with a volume of 501,794 shares.
BAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.90) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 585 ($7.16) price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 460.40 ($5.64).
In other Babcock International Group news, insider Sir Kevin Smith CBE acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £22,260 ($27,246.02). In related news, insider Sir Kevin Smith CBE bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £22,260 ($27,246.02). Also, insider David Lockwood sold 79,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.60), for a total value of £299,198.24 ($366,215.72). Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
