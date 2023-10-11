Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Trading 3.2% Higher

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91. 193 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 588% from the average session volume of 28 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.
Babcock International Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.
About Babcock International Group
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock International Group
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.