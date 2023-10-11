BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,616,900 shares, an increase of 822.9% from the September 15th total of 175,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 707,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

BAESF traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 55,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,549. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $13.32.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.