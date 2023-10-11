Balancer 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.68 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Balancer has a total market cap of $160.71 million and $3.68 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can now be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00011366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Balancer

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 59,600,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,703,343 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

