BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Update

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BANDAI NAMCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.
