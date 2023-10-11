Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bankinter Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKNIY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.54. 48,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,025. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $7.36.

Bankinter Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.1105 dividend. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

