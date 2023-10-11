BarnBridge Trading Down 20.3% Over Last Week (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One BarnBridge token can now be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00006239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BarnBridge has a market cap of $15.54 million and $3.45 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,325,866 tokens. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

According to CryptoCompare, "BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi."

