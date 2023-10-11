BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a growth of 663.0% from the September 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered BB Seguridade Participações from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

BB Seguridade Participações Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS BBSEY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. 29,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,707. BB Seguridade Participações has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 79.45% and a net margin of 82.74%. The firm had revenue of $447.67 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

