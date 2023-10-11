BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BDO Unibank Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BDO Unibank stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75. BDO Unibank has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

BDO Unibank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0848 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. It offers checking, savings and time deposit, and foreign currency accounts, as well as other services, such as telegraphic transfer, safe deposit box, and night depository services; and consumer loans, merchant and ATM services, and agency banking services.

