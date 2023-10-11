Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.04

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.04 and traded as low as $47.30. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $47.48, with a volume of 2,554 shares trading hands.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $635.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.14.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $168.78 million for the quarter.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFA. Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.1% during the second quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.