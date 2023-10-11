Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,202.61

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,202.61 ($26.96) and traded as high as GBX 2,252 ($27.56). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,168 ($26.54), with a volume of 168,060 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,780 ($34.03) to GBX 2,200 ($26.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,780 ($34.03) to GBX 2,680 ($32.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,586.89 ($31.66).

Get Bellway alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bellway

Bellway Trading Down 1.0 %

Bellway Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,247.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,168.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,205.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

(Get Free Report)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.