Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,202.61

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,202.61 ($26.96) and traded as high as GBX 2,252 ($27.56). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,168 ($26.54), with a volume of 168,060 shares traded.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,780 ($34.03) to GBX 2,200 ($26.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,780 ($34.03) to GBX 2,680 ($32.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,586.89 ($31.66).
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
