Bend DAO (BEND) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $24.98 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $24.98 million and approximately $113,268.70 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

