Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Bespoke Extracts Stock Performance
Bespoke Extracts stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,040. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. Bespoke Extracts has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.52.
Bespoke Extracts Company Profile
