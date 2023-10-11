Binance USD Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $2.14 billion and approximately $446.92 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003734 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000845 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Binance USD Profile
Binance USD’s genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 2,144,747,686 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.
Binance USD Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
