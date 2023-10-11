Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TECH. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.58.

Bio-Techne stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.29. 504,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.84. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average is $78.84.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

