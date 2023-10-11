Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Update

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,200 shares, a growth of 419.9% from the September 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Biophytis in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of BPTS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. 25,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,021. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. Biophytis has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

