BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 256.6% from the September 15th total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.31% of BioRestorative Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Down 4.4 %

BioRestorative Therapies stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,253. BioRestorative Therapies has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.13.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies ( NASDAQ:BRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 120.47% and a negative net margin of 13,728.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioRestorative Therapies will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

