BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Update

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 580.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

BioSyent Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOYF remained flat at $5.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. BioSyent has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water or mixing oral iron supplement; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

