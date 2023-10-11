BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $333.49 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $26,853.46 or 1.00031233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $333.49 million and $360,387.69 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 27,115.71693855 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $370,859.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

