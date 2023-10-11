BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Tops $26,768.51 on Top Exchanges

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $332.43 million and approximately $365,594.87 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $26,768.51 or 1.00060156 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 27,115.71693855 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $370,859.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

