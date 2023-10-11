Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Hits $9.15 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $9.15 million and $30,536.94 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00043475 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00153314 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00047144 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00025820 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00024738 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003690 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

