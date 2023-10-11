Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 93,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 95,769 shares.The stock last traded at $6.48 and had previously closed at $7.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.82 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $6,444,000. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,291,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.